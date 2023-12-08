Man accused of breaking into Decatur home, stabbing resident, demanding money, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he broke into a home and stabbed a resident.

City of Decatur police said on Sunday at 10:15 a.m., officers received reports of a burglary in progress at a home in Clairemont Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by the resident, who said the suspect was inside his house and that he had been stabbed in the hand.

Officials said the officers then went into the home, were they were met by Leshonn Pack, 21 of Riverdale, who was holding a knife. According to the investigation, Pack refused the officer’s verbal commands to drop the weapon. Officers Tased and took Pack into custody.

The victim told police that Pack entered his home and pressed a knife against his body, demanding money. Both men then got into a struggle and the victim was stabbed.

The victim also accused of Pack forcing him into his vehicle in an attempt to steal it but was unsuccessful. The victim then escaped from Pack and flagged down the responding officer.

Pack was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

