Main break sends water shooting 20-30 feet in the air in Brookhaven neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Watershed crews are working to cap a broken water main in Brookhaven.

The main broke Wednesday afternoon along Drew Valley Road near Burch Circle.

Our cameras caught water shooting 20-30 feet into the air when our photographer arrived at the break Wednesday night.

The county said a contractor working on a main installation in the area caused the break.

People in the vicinity of the main break may have little to no water service because of the damaged line.

The county said it has bottled water on site for neighbors who may be impacted by the main break.

People experiencing low to no water pressure are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.

