Lithonia man convicted for stabbing his mother to death, DA says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said a Lithonia man was convicted of killing his mother almost four years ago.

According to the DA’s office, Antonio Williams was arrested for stabbing his mother to death in March 2020.

He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigative details from the DeKalb County Police Department, cited by the DA, said officers responded to a call about a person down at a house on White Oak Loop in Lithonia on March 5, 2020.

Police said when they arrived, Williams was found sitting in front of the garage and told them he’d been released from Grady Memorial Hospital and found his mother unresponsive when he got home.

Williams told police he went to a neighbor’s house and called 911, and told the neighbor that he needed help because his mother had fainted.

Terri Alexander, his 49-year-old mother, was found on the garage floor with a sheet covering her body with numerous stab wounds, according to the DA’s office. She was cold to the touch.

TRENDING STORIES:

The DA said officers found dried blood throughout the house and a bloody chef’s knife in Alexander’s bedroom along with more dried blood, bloody towels, black trash bags and empty bleach bottles.

Bloody shoes were found in Williams’ bathroom as well as a bathtub filled with water, the DA’s office said.

In the garage, officers found firewood, lighter fluid, and charcoal near Alexander’s body and in a car parked inside. A burn hole was in the sheet covering the victim, according to the DA’s office.

Investigation of the incident revealed that on Feb. 25, 2020, the DKDPD Mobile Crisis Unit had gone to the incident location, “where Defendant Williams and his mother had been arguing about him not cleaning the bathroom. Defendant Williams was transported to Grady’s mental health unit after it was discovered he was not taking his medications as prescribed.”

The DA’s office said records showed Williams was released from the hospital on the morning of March 4, 2020, while Alexander’s phone showed she had gone to Grady the same day after receiving multiple calls from the hospital. Then, the phone showed travel to a store before returning home.

The DA’s office said the phone was not unlocked again until after 2:07 p.m. on March 4, 2020.

A DeKalb County jury convicted Williams on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a knife while committing a felony.

Now convicted, Williams will have a sentencing hearing in the coming weeks, according to the DA’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Group of burglars break into Atlanta business, steals shoes, clothing

©2023 Cox Media Group