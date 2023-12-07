Lineup announced for music festival coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — The lineup for the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival has been announced.
Two-time Grammy Award winner Melissa Ethridge, folk rock band Dawes, and five-time Grammy Award winner Blind Boys of Alabama will perform on Saturday, April 13 at the downtown Decatur Square.
The show will also feature a performance from the band Run Katie Run and the to-be-determined winners of the Decatur High School Battle of the Bands that will happen on Feb. 4 at Eddie’s Attic.
Festival tickets go on sale on Dec. 14 and will be available at a reduced price through Dec. 31.
General admission tickets will be $65 for early bird buyers and $75 after Dec. 31.
VIP tickets will be $175 through the end of the month and increase by $20 after that.
Premium VIP tickets are $245 through December, then $275 after that.
All proceeds from the festival weekend will be directed to the Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.
