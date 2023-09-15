At least 3 people injured as police respond to DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least three people have been injured after an incident in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a home at Flakes Mill Drive and Chimney Ridge Way.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A third suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear how the victims were injured.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a significant portion of a home’s front lawn surrounded by police tape.

Police on the scene appeared to be focusing on a red car on the side of the road in front of the home.

There is no word on what led up to the police presence or if police are searching for suspects.

