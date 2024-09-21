Lawrenceville man indicted for Medicaid, identity fraud in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced a Lawrenceville man was indicted in DeKalb County on multiple counts of felony Medicaid and identity fraud.

The AG’s office said 45-year-old Averil Johnson was indicted on charges of submitting fraudulent claims for genetic testing services by a DeKalb County Grand Jury.

According to the announcement, Johnson submitted the fraudulent claims as the owner of National Healthcare Center, LLC.

However, those genetic tests were never performed by the company, but it still retained payments for the claims to a total of $15,909.52, according to the indictment.

“Georgia’s Medicaid Program is meant to care for our most vulnerable, and those who seek to abuse it will be held accountable for their actions,” Carr said in a statement. “We’re committed to putting a stop to Medicaid fraud in our state, and we will continue to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount.”

The jury in DeKalb County returned an indictment against Johnson on Aug. 20.

