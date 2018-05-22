0 Judge to rule on trial of ex-officer accused of murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County judge will review evidence and testimony before ruling on a request to dismiss charges against a former DeKalb County police officer.

Robert Olsen was indicted for murder, aggravated assault and other charges after he shot and killed a naked, unarmed man at a Chamblee apartment complex in March 2015.

The apartment manager called police after seeing Anthony Hill, a resident, wandering around the complex without clothing.

Olsen testified that when he arrived at the scene and got out of his patrol car, Hill sprinted toward him in an aggressive manner.

The former officer testified that he feared for his life, and felt he was under attack.

He shot Hill twice.

Though the officer attempted medical care on Hill, the Air Force veteran died on the scene.

Defense attorneys have filed court papers asking a judge to dismiss charges against Olsen, claiming he shot Hill in an act of self-defense.

During an immunity hearing Tuesday, a defense witness and deadly use of force expert testified the officer did not have time to use a non-lethal weapon, such as a baton or taser.

He said he had only seconds to react to what he believed was a life-threatening situation.

"Under the circumstances and limited reaction time, using deadly force was appropriate,” said Darrell Lee Ross.

However, a prosecution witness disagreed.

Craig Webb, who trains DeKalb Police officers on deadly use of force, concluded Olsen had the preparation time to deploy pepper spray, a baton or taser.

"It's a very fluid situation,” Webb said.

DeKalb Superior Court Judge J.P. Boulee is expected to rule on whether charges are dismissed or the case goes to trial in the next two weeks.

