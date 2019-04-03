0 Driver says he was being carjacked when he crashed into 9-year-old in front yard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The driver accused in a hit-and-run says a carjacker caused him to lose control and crash into a 9-year-old playing in her front yard.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in the courtroom as Gabriel Fordham appeared before a judge the day after he turned himself into police. The judge denied the 28-year-old's request for bond Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News was there Tuesday night as Fordham surrendered to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Fordham is accused of driving a car across a front lawn and crashing into 9-year-old Laderihanna Holmes. She was left with a fractured skull, a broken pelvic bone and other serious injuries.

Fordham's attorneys Ryan Williams and Gerald Griggs claim the crash only happened because Fordham was fighting off the carjacker.

Griggs is confident that all the charges against Fordham will be dropped.

"We are going to interview all of the witnesses who were present, all those indivduals that was in the footage that live in the house around there to see what actually happened. We are going to have to do the police's job," Griggs told Pozen.

A security camera recorded the crash where police say Fordham was the driver behind the wheel. Fordham can be seen in a yellow shirt and hung around but eventually ran off when he says someone came out with a gun.

"At no point did our client try to willfully leave the scene. He had a gun pointed at him. He had a gun cocked at him," Williams said.

After the crash, Williams told police the person in the video wearing white pants and a black shirt was the carjacker.

Police tell us the case is still under investigation and they are still looking to identify the person in the video.

