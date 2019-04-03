Judge denies bond for driver accused in hit-and-run that injured 9-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The driver accused in a hit-and-run that injured a 9-year-old girl playing in her front yard appeared in court Wednesday, a day after he turned himself into police.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in the courtroom as a judge denied bond for 28-year-old Gabriel Fordham.
Fordham is accused of driving a car across a front lawn and crashing into 9-year-old Laderihanna Holmes. She was left with a fractured skull, a broken pelvic bone and other serious injuries.
Fordham's attorneys claim the crash only happened because Fordham was fighting off a carjacker.
DeKalb police and the driver's attorneys held seperate news conference after the hearing. We'll have the latest responses from both on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
I’m in court waiting for Gabriel Fordham to go before a judge. Slight delay bc defense wants to show judge video they say will b crucial in determining bond for their client accused of a hit and run of a little girl. pic.twitter.com/2fGVyFDq5C— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 3, 2019
TRENDING STORIES
- Freaknik returns to Atlanta this summer in family-friendly form
- Sine Die: Here are all of the bills that passed in Georgia
- Driver in hit-and-run of 9-year-old playing in her yard turns himself in
Holmes' friend Alaysia Phillips, 11, was also hurt in the accident.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington talked to Phillips about the terrifying moments the car barelled toward her and Holmes.
Phillips told Washington she doesn't remember getting run over, but she does remember seeing her injured foot.
"The only reason I woke up is because I heard screaming," Phillips said. "My foot got stuck between the car and the house."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}