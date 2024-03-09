Innocent woman shot in the leg at DeKalb County gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An innocent bystander was shot on Friday night, according to DeKalb County police.
Officers were called to a QuikTrip on Turner Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. where a woman had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators say the shooter fired from a car and that the victim was not their target.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Trump vs. Biden – Georgia to take center stage this weekend as candidates rally for voters
- Mega Millions: Georgia Lottery sells $1 million winning ticket in Friday night’s drawing
- Corcs, Fucci, Louis Vatun: $2M in fake products seized from Fayette store, police arrest 3
Two other cars and the glass door were damaged by the gunfire.
Detectives have not released details about possible suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group