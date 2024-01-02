House with 9 cats catches fire in DeKalb County, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A house with nine cats in it caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb fire officials.

The fire occurred at a home on Carson Valley Drive in Tucker, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen and all of the people in the home were able to escape.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A total of 9 cats also live in the home and police said they have been able to rescue four of them so far.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to learn more.

TRENDING STORIES:





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man on the run after threatening smoke shop clerk, stealing from store, Atlanta police say

©2023 Cox Media Group