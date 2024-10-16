House fire in DeKalb County sends 2 people to hospital, cause of fire unknown

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that occurred just before noon, Assistant Chief Ty Welch told Channel 2 Action News.

Chief Welch said a fire unit was flagged down by a neighbor, letting them know that a home was on fire in the area of 1921 Vermack Court in Dunwoody.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire started in the back of the home and made its way to the second floor of the structure. Fire officials initially said that no injuries were reported, however, they later learned that two people were taken to Gray Hospital with minor burns.

It is unclear if they were injured while inside or outside of the home due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

