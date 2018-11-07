DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The midterm election was expected to be close in Georgia but not this close.
A day after, and ballots are still being counted in all of the key races including the contentious governor's race.
One of the biggest questions on the minds of candidates and voters concerns provisional ballots. In Georgia, counties have three days to investigate provisional ballots to determine eligibility.
We've been getting questions about this into our newsroom all day and to help you better understand how that provisional ballot vetting process works, Channel 2's Aaron Diamant went to DeKalb County where the Elections Director Erica Hamilton agreed to walk him through it.
“It was a surprise, but we were prepared for it," Hamilton said. “This was almost comparable to the 2008 president election, so it was high in volume.”
We take you inside the office where the votes are being counted, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE:
- LIVE UPDATES: Kemp leads Abrams; Several key races too close to call
- Cheers! Earlier Sunday booze sales coming across Georgia
- Democrats seize House control, but Trump's GOP holds Senate
The secretary of state's office released a statement Wednesday afternoon commenting on the record turnout saying in part:
Today, Clarke, Fulton, Hall, and Gwinnett counties completed tabulation of their remaining absentee ballots. Less than 3,000 non-provisional votes remain state-wide. Cobb and Chatham are expected to complete tabulation today.
County officials have reported less than 22,000 provisional ballots cast state-wide. Counties have until Friday, November 9, 2018 to verify provisional ballots and until Tuesday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m. to certify their results.
Additionally, the secretary of state's office said the will certify final results after county certification no later than Wednesday, November 14.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}