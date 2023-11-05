Here is how you can stay healthy this winter, according to pharmacists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As we get into cold and flu season, you might have heard about a new study that shows a lot of the decongestants in stores just don’t work.

So, what can we do instead? This week, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer asked a doctor and pharmacist.

Dealing with stuffy noses? even if you’re not very sick. it can be irritating and tough to sleep.

Pharmacy shelves just got more confusing after an FDA advisory panel decided a common ingredient, phenylephrine,” doesn’t help with sinus congestion.

Pharmacist Jay Jourdan at Briarcliff Pharmacy says to walk up to the counter where they keep decongestants with concentrated ingredients.

“Sudafed over the counter doesn’t require a prescription; it is a stronger product,” Jourdan said.

“It’s often called the D component. so you’ll get to use Mucinex d or Claritin, d or Zyrtec d, you have to ask the pharmacist for this. It’s tightly regulated, but it is not for everyone, particularly patients with high blood pressure and other issues with cardiovascular disease and stroke. so ask your physician if this is a safe and effective medication for you to take,” Dr Danny Branstetter said.

Dr. Danny Branstetter with WellStar also recommends patients try a combination of antihistamines and pain medicine.

You can get significant relief from a combination of common medicines and antihistamines, such as Benadryl, Zyrtec claritin- plus an analgesic that’s like acetaminophen or Tylenol, and your nsaids those are like ibuprofen and Aleve.

Some stores are still selling medicines with phenylephrine, but companies are racing now to come up with new formulas.

