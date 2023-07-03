Have you seen her? DeKalb County police searching for disabled, missing woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing disabled woman who disappeared on Sunday morning.

Police say 72-year-old Myrtha Chenevert was last seen at her residence in Lithonia around 4 a.m. on Sunday. She is listed at 5-foot-10, 172 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue dress and white sneakers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say Chenevert is under the State of Georgia’s guardianship. She is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has recently become more outwardly aggressive towards strangers.

She is believed to be attempting to travel to Chicago, Illinois where she has family by way of hitchhiking.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact DKPD at 770-724-7710.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 dead, 1 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on I-20, Atlanta police say

©2022 Cox Media Group