Hardware stores across north Georgia selling more generators before winter storms

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Stores are seeing folks rush in for power generators as north Georgia braces for winter weather this weekend.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the Howard Brother Outdoor Power Equipment store in Alpharetta, where manager Chris Chesters said the sales began ramping up on Tuesday.

“We’ve sold through most of the small ones,” he said.

The small models run anywhere from $750 to $1,000, he said, and can run a variety of appliances such as televisions, refrigerators and lights.

A bigger version, which costs between $2,000 and $5,000, can power more appliances and an electric furnace. But no matter what size, he said, never bring a generator indoors, not even into your garage. It could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Keep them outside, keep them away from flammables, don’t store your gas right next to them, and just be mindful of what you’re powering with them,” Chester said.

Tim Jones came by the store on Gateway Drive to buy a small Honda generator that runs on unleaded gasoline.

“I’ve got two reasons,” he said. “To stay in business, and to keep my family warm.”

A generator requires an extension cord linking the appliances, but for large items like refrigerators, a heavy-gauge, outdoor-rated extension cord is needed.

Chester said a generator cannot heat an entire home unless the home is equipped with a transfer switch installed by an electrician.

“A lot of people think they’re just going to get it, they’re going to be able to plug everything into it and run,” he said. “So you have to remember, it takes extension cords if you don’t have that transfer switch.”

Tom Cisco, the director of the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency and 911, said you can buy battery-powered heaters to keep warm if the electricity goes out. He also said it’s important to have enough non-perishable food to last for a prolonged power outage.

“Have plenty of things to eat that you don’t have to heat up,” he said.

In the days leading up to a winter storm, he said, it’s always good to make sure relatives and neighbors, especially the most vulnerable, have what they need.

“Check on loved ones,” he said. “If you have elderly people around you in your community, make sure your take care of your neighbors and your family members.

Blake House, Vice President of Member Services for Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation, said other things to keep in mind before the winter weather are to make sure any medical equipment has a power source.

And check to ensure you have enough prescription medication in case you’re not able to get to a pharmacy for a while.

“We also urge folks not to bring gas grills inside to their home to cook,” he said. “Carbon monoxide is always a concern.”

And if a power line topples near your home, never touch it. “You should always, always, consider a downed power line as live and stay away from it,” he said.

He urged everyone to get their preparations done before the winter weather begins. By the time it does, it will likely be too dangerous to venture out, and law enforcement officials want as few people as possible on the roads.

“Get it done and just hunker down until we get it cleaned up and get it going again,” he said.

