Guns, drugs found after suspects lead DeKalb police on chase along busy road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said an erratic driver turned out to be an even bigger danger to the public after a traffic stop Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., DeKalb County police said they noticed a Honda weaving side to side on Candler Road northbound near Toney Drive.

As an officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away, initiating a chase, police said.

The driver, later identified as Saderrick Noid, 24, continued traveling on Glenwood Road then to Columbia Drive.

DKPD said that as Noid turned east on Elgin Drive, he hit a parked vehicle.

According to authorities, Noid and a passenger, Donovan Hudson, 24, ran from the car. They were quickly found.

Inside the car, DKPD said they found an assault rifle, two handguns, cash, over a pound of marijuana and multiple grams of Oxycodone.

Hudson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he faces multiple charges.

Noid was taken to a hospital for an injury he sustained during the chase, and will be taken to jail upon his release.

DKPD said no bystanders or officers were hurt.

“Illegal drugs and guns have no place on the streets of DeKalb County. The community deserves to feel safe wherever they live, and DeKalb County Police will continue to work diligently to remove dangers like this from their neighborhoods," the department said.

