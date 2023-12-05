Growing number of metro Atlanta churches going green

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Pass by North Decatur Presbyterian Church in DeKalb County and you tend to look way up at the tall structure.

But wait until you see what they have on the roof.

“Our congregation has been thinking about solar for 20 years,” Pastor David Lewicki said.

One of the campus buildings is now covered with nearly 100 solar panels.

They are one of a growing number of metro area churches going green.

“There’s new federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act that allows congregations and nonprofits to take advantage of the solar tax credit for the first time,” Hannah Schultz said.

She is with the nonprofit Georgia Interfaith Power and Light.

The Decatur nonprofit is helping dozens of houses of worship make it happen, saving 30 percent off the cost of a solar system.

They have also helped churches add insulation, replace HVAC units, and install LED lighting.

It helps them quickly cut the power bill.

North Decatur Presbyterian is now saving thousands at a time when prices have skyrocketed on everything — including the cost to keep the lights on.

“Every single dollar we don’t have to spend on the building is a dollar we can spend doing something good for our neighbors and our community,” Lewicki said.

The church spent $100,000 on the solar project, but they received $50,000 in federal rebates.

Once the panels are paid off, the church will be able to sell the extra electricity back to the power company.

