  • Grenades discovered in DeKalb home after suicide call, police say

    By: Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have recovered an arsenal of explosives discovered Thursday morning at the home of a person who committed suicide, authorities said.

    The home is located on Thornewood Drive near Northcrest Road, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer confirmed.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police discovered the grenades while responding to a call about a resident committing suicide in the home, Spencer said.

    It was unclear how many grenades were located, where they came from or if any nearby homes were evacuated.

    No other details have been released.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories