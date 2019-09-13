Grenades discovered in DeKalb home after suicide call, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have recovered an arsenal of explosives discovered Thursday morning at the home of a person who committed suicide, authorities said.
The home is located on Thornewood Drive near Northcrest Road, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- If you have AT&T or DirecTV, you could lose SEC Network, ESPN, more this weekend
- Ex-NFL player accused of destroying his own business in fake hate crime
- 'Stay inside': Serious air quality concerns after morning plant explosion
Police discovered the grenades while responding to a call about a resident committing suicide in the home, Spencer said.
It was unclear how many grenades were located, where they came from or if any nearby homes were evacuated.
No other details have been released.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}