GBI says meth epidemic has reached every corner of the state

ATLANTA - The methamphetamine epidemic in Georgia is getting worse.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez the massive amount of meth they seized in recent busts, which is now stored as evidence at their headquarters in DeKalb County.
The GBI told Jaquez on Wednesday that meth related deaths jumped 40 percent from 2016 to 2017. They say meth was once a problem only in north Georgia, but now it's in every part of the state.
"As long as that drug is in the state, people will die from it,” Bahan Rich with the GBI said.
