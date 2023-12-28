Man driving stolen SUV shot by police in Walgreens parking lot, GBI says

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Chamblee on Thursday morning.

Investigators said officers pulled over a suspected stolen SUV around 7:45 a.m. in a Walgreens parking lot in the 5300 block of Peachtree Boulevard.

At some point during the stop, an officer fired his gun and the driver was hit.

“There was more than one shot fired. As far as the number of times the person was that has not been determined by any of here,” Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa said.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting. It’s also unclear if the driver was armed or if he fired any shots at officers.

Thursday afternoon, the GBI identified the suspect as Jeremiah Quincy Kinard, 24 of Auburn, Ga. He’s still receiving medical treatment, according to the GBI. No officers were injured.

Neighbors who live adjacent to the shooting scene told Channel 2 Action News that they were surprised to see crime tape near their homes.

“It looks pretty crazy,” Danielle Fletcher, a dental hygienist who lives down the street from the Walgreens, said. “There’s an officer that lives in my building, so I just kind of came down to look at the cars to make sure none of them were him.”

Thursday’s incident marked the 103rd officer-involved shooting of 2023, according to GBI. Last year, GBI responded to 112.

