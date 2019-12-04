Gas leak shuts down parts of major highway in DeKalb County

A major underground gas leak has closed Covington Highway near Swift Street in Lithonia.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene said he could see a steady cloud of fumes rising from the ground.
The gas leak has caused Covington Highway to close between Turner Hill Road and Klondike Road. DeKalb County Fire Department is working on the gas leak.
We have the only 24-hour Traffic Center that will be monitoring the scene.
