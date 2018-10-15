DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy DeKalb County road is expected to be shut down for several hours due to a gas leak.
All westbound lanes of Lavista Road at Winding Way in Tucker are shut down, officials announced Monday afternoon on the city’s Facebook page.
Repairs are expected to last several hours, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
We're following this developing story RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News.
This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}