Gas leak forces evacuation in Brookhaven

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A gas leak has forced several people from their homes in Brookhaven.

    According to police, the leak is  in the area of Caldwell Road between Redding Rd. and Ashford Rd.

    Dekalb Fire Rescue is evacuating the affected area.

    Authorities are asking people to avoid this area, including Ashford Park, until further notice.

    We're working to learn when crews will cap the leak and allow families back into their homes

