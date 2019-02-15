Gas leak forces evacuation in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A gas leak has forced several people from their homes in Brookhaven.
According to police, the leak is in the area of Caldwell Road between Redding Rd. and Ashford Rd.
Dekalb Fire Rescue is evacuating the affected area.
Authorities are asking people to avoid this area, including Ashford Park, until further notice.
We're working to learn when crews will cap the leak and allow families back into their homes, on Channel 2 Action News
Brookhaven Alert: Dekalb Fire and BPD are in the area of Caldwell Road between Redding Rd. and Ashford Rd. investigating a gas leak. Dekalb Fire Rescue is evacuating the affected area. Please avoid this area, including Ashford Park, until further notice.— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) February 15, 2019
Strong smell of natural gas through Brookhaven area due to a gas main break on Caldwell b/t Ashford and Redding. Caldwell is closed but no big traffic problem. Atlanta Gas Light has arrive and will hopefully have gas cut off soon.— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) February 15, 2019
