Former DeKalb County detention officer arrested for assaulting inmate at jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a former detention officer, accused of assaulting an inmate at the county jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, former jailer Martin Douglas was terminated after he was arrested for violating his oath of office.

Douglas faces a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon connected to a July 4 incident at the DeKalb County Jail involving an inmate.

He was arrested on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Douglas was an employee of the sheriff’s office since March 4, 2024 and was released Monday on a $20,000 bond after his arrest.

