Florida man convicted for shooting girlfriend in DeKalb County after breakup

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction at jury trial of a Florida man accused of shooting and seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend in Brookhaven.

According to a statement from DA Sherry Boston, Mustafic Mahadi, 36 of Florida, was convicted by a DeKalb County jury for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a Feb. 19, 2021 incident where Mahadi shot his ex-girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

The shooting occurred at her apartment on Durden Drive, in Brookhaven.

According to the DA’s office, Mahadi’s ex-girlfriend broke up with him, and after hearing about the break-up, her friend came over to spend the night.

While the two friends were getting ready to sleep, Mahadi showed up uninvited and started banging on the door and demanding to be let inside and threatened to kick the door open if she did not welcome him inside, according to the DA’s office.

Mahadi’s ex refused to let him in, so he tried to break the door down, which the DA’s office said he had done in the past.

When Mahadi’s ex-girlfriend begged him to stop while yelling through the door, he fired three shots through the door, hitting her in the stomach, while the third shot grazed her side.

After shooting his ex-girlfriend, the DA’s office said he immediately fled the scene.

The victim’s friend called the police for help and officers from the Brookhaven Police Department came to the apartment.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital and she was taken to surgery to treat her wounds, according to the DA’s office. While recovering, the victim told hospital staff about her history of being abused by Mahadi while they were together.

The DA’s office said Mahadi was on the run for three months before he was found by the U.S. Marshals Service in New York. He was arrested on May 3, 2021.

Now that Mahadi has been convicted, he’ll be back in court for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m., according to officials.

