Firefighters working to extinguish house fire in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Brookhaven.

Monday evening firefighters responded to the fire at 3011 Jefferson Street near the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the blaze started as a car fire outside the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. We are working to bring you more details on WSB Tonight at 11 pm.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 teens arrested, 2 still at large in connection with Hall County armed robbery, murder

©2022 Cox Media Group