Firefighters working to extinguish house fire in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Brookhaven.
Monday evening firefighters responded to the fire at 3011 Jefferson Street near the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the blaze started as a car fire outside the home.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
This is a developing story. We are working to bring you more details on WSB Tonight at 11 pm.
