Firefighters, first responders climb Stone Mountain to remember 9/11 and fallen comrades

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Hundreds of firefighters and first responders gathered at Stone Mountain Park to hike to the summit on the somber anniversary of 9/11.

This marked the 10th annual climb to remember the lives lost on that tragic day and honor the heroes. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach joined them on the hike.

It’s a difficult walk-up, with just a microphone and notepad but most of the firefighters are in full turnout gear.

What started with a small group of Fayetteville firefighters has grown to nearly 400 participants. They gathered to hike the mile trail to the top of Stone Mountain, in honor of the 110 floors of the Twin Towers, remembering the 343 firefighters lost on 9/11.

“Very proud. It’s humbling, but that’s what we want to do. We’re not going to forget,” said Division Chief Keith Harris from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Some carried air tanks, and fire hoses, along with officers in SWAT gear, or soldiers with full packs, feeling every step. This year was especially poignant for two departments carrying heavy hearts.

Channel 2 Action News caught the moment Woodstock firefighter David Gray, who made the hike for the first time last year while battling cancer. He vowed to make the hike again but tragically passed away days ago.

His brothers carried his flag, his gear, and a memorial to the top.

“Really spent time remembering what an amazing person he was and what he meant to all of us and the impact he had on all our lives,” said Justin Wood from the Woodstock Fire Department.

Also honored was Greene County Battalion Chief Chris Eddy, who had made the 9/11 hike many times. He was killed on duty fighting a truck fire exactly a week ago.

“Seeing everyone here means the world,” said Harris.

Fellow firefighters, led by Eddy’s son carrying his dad’s helmet, made the summit to meet his waiting family.

“Chief Eddy would have wanted this, so that’s what we want to be doing for him,” Harris said.

They hope everyone will return next year. They aim for an even bigger turnout for the 24th anniversary of 9/11.

