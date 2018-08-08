Firefighter found dead in DeKalb fire station, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County firefighter was found dead at a Stone Mountain fire station during a shift change Wednesday morning, an official confirmed to the AJC.
Barry Everett, 42, a nine-year veteran of the department, was discovered about 8 a.m. at Fire Station 25 on Rockbridge Road. He was assigned to the station’s B shift, fire Capt. Dion Bentley said.
The cause of death has not been determined, he said, and an investigation into what happened is still in the early stages.
“There's nothing suspicious at this point,” Bentley told AJC.com. “It's just unfortunate.”
The department will announce funeral and procession arrangements once they are finalized.
“We ask that you continue to keep the family of master firefighter Everett in your thoughts and prayers,” Bentley said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Senior staffer of former Mayor Kasim Reed charged in Atlanta City Hall bribery investigation
- JOB ALERT! Amazon hiring 200+ work-from-home positions
- Dad shares heartbreaking warning after son's fentanyl overdose
This story was written by Chelsea Prince for the AJC.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}