Fire station shares sweet update on rescued puppy adopted by firefighter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local fire station whose firefighter adopted a stray puppy on a rescue call has a sweet update.
Last week, DeKalb Company 24 responded to help animal control rescue a scared puppy stranded on the bank of a pond.
Firefighters were able the coax the black-and-white pup to safety.
When firefighter Patrick Harrison learned that the dog was a stray, he stepped up and offered to take him in.
On Friday, Company 24 shared an update: Harrison has named the puppy Kramer. They also thanked everyone who has sent gifts for the company's "newest best friend."
"Kramer loves to hang out with us at the station and is getting spoiled with attention," the company wrote. "Company 24 would like to thank everyone for the support you have shown Kramer. We sincerely thank those that have sent gifts to the station, they will all go to good use."
We are so happy that Kramer has found his "furever" home!
