Fire leaves 30 displaced at Brookhaven apartment complex, cause still under investigation

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department crews were out at an apartment complex in Brookhaven early Tuesday morning after smoke and flames forced residents out of their units.

According to a spokesman for DKFR, the fire at the Hillcrest at Brookhaven Apartments on Buford Highway started around 3 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and fire at four of the apartments and worked to get the flames under control and out.

During the extinguishing efforts, DKFR had the power shut off at the complex.

Once the scene was contained, DKFR said investigators determined the fire itself started in a breezeway before spreading to four units.

Due to the fire’s impacts, 30 people from the four units were displaced and the American Red Cross has been called to assist them.

They are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but DKFR said it did not appear to be the result of human action.

