2 dozen people lose their homes to fire days before Thanksgiving

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - More than twenty people have nowhere to go after a fast-moving fire ripped through a DeKalb County apartment complex.
No one is hurt but the damage was significant.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with people who had to get out Monday morning.
Firefighters tell Washington the fire quickly spread from one apartment to the other.
One victim told Washington the smoke started in her apartment.
She says she first saw smoke shooting from the electrical sockets, inside her bathroom.
“All my stuff is ruined, and I had just set up my stuff for thanksgiving and I’m just worried about my babies,” Davisha Johnson said.
Washington learned the Red Cross plans to help the victims.
Many people at the complex told Washington they have had electrical problems inside their apartments before.
