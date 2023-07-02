Fire destroys DeKalb County home over Fourth of July weekend

LITHONIA, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after a fire tore through a home in DeKalb County Sunday morning.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, officials were called to a home on Coffee Road in Lithonia.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels said the fire appear to have started outside the home and then extended to the home itself.

Fire crews did not say how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

