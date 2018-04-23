  • Fire destroys day care in DeKalb County overnight

    By: Rikki Klaus

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire tore through a day care in DeKalb County, destroying it, overnight.

    It happened at Star Child Learning and Development Center on Covington Highway.

    Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus saw firefighters working to put the fire out early Monday morning. 

    Firefighters say flames covered more than half of the building at one time. 

    The daycare's roof collapsed.

