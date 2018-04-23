Fire destroys day care in DeKalb County overnight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire tore through a day care in DeKalb County, destroying it, overnight.
It happened at Star Child Learning and Development Center on Covington Highway.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to firefighters for live updates on Channel 2 Acton News This Morning.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus saw firefighters working to put the fire out early Monday morning.
Star Child is supposed to open in 45 mins, but an overnight fire chewed through the daycare. DeKalb Co. firefighters on scene. Live-5:30 pic.twitter.com/vIMPQjO3rf— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 23, 2018
Firefighters say flames covered more than half of the building at one time.
The daycare's roof collapsed.
