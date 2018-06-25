Felon accused of killing teen in road rage shooting could face death penalty

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of shooting a teenager during a road rage incident could face the death penalty.
The defendant, Simmie Reed, 50, is a convicted felon who shouldn't have had a weapon, according to the judge.
Reed was convicted in 1988 for manslaughter in Mobile, Alabama. He is now in more trouble as he stands accused of murdering 17-year-old Janae Owens, wounding her mother and putting Owens' twin sister's life in jeopardy.
It happened on South Candler Street on June 20. Police believe a road rage incident sparked the violence.
Decatur police investigators say Reed fired several times into Owens’ car, killing her and wounding her mother, Jocelyn Gilbert. Owens' twin sister was also in the car but wasn't harmed.
The family had recently moved from Shreveport, Louisiana, so the high school twins could continue to build their photography business. They planned to attend Spelman College after graduating.
Reed could face the death penalty in this case.
