Federal agents bust major meth operation in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some homeowners in DeKalb County described to Channel 2 Action News the moment federal agents raided their neighbor's home.
It happened Tuesday night in Brookhaven near Ashford Park.
Four people who live in a home in the 1500 block of Dresden Drive are in custody, and Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned more arrests could be made in the coming days.
Authorities are calling the raid an ongoing federal drug investigation involving methamphetamine.
For more than three hours, law enforcement agents searched the entire home.
They also combed the property, looking for drugs and guns. At one point, Seiden saw officers remove three dogs from the home.
Several neighbors told Seiden that when they woke up Tuesday morning, they saw a man being loaded into an ambulance. Investigators have not confirmed if that person had anything to do with the drug bust.
