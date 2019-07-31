Family, neighbors track down hit-and-run driver who injured two children

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Someone drove into two children playing in a DeKalb County neighborhood and then quickly drove off.
It injured a 5-year-old girl and broke the leg of a 10-year-old boy.
"How could you do something like that to kids?" Tiar Williams, the mother of the boy, told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
How the community came together to help the children and find the driver, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}