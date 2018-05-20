0 Family feeling loss of loved one gunned down outside gas station

DECATUR, Ga. - A DeKalb County family is struggling to come to grips with what they say was the senseless killing of their loved one.

Jason Williams was gunned down earlier this week, and his family told Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran whoever did this needs to face the consequences.

"My heart is crushed. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I can’t function. My life will never be the same. It’s a void in my life now. You should never have to bury your child," mother Patrise Williams said. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Someone shot Jason Williams inside a car at a Citgo gas station in Decatur on Tuesday. Investigators said he staggered out of the car and was left there to die.

"For them to leave him out on the street, nobody deserves that," said Tonja Spruill, the fiancé of Jason’s father.

Surveillance video in the store shows the moments when Williams went back to the car and was then shot.

"Doing that act in that shooting, it shot us all in the heart," father Jason Williams Sr. told Halloran.

Williams’ family said he had no known enemies.

“He was full of life. He had this personality that was just infectious,” said Jason’s aunt, Sadrina Edwards-Swaringer. "This is my only nephew. My one and only nephew."

Williams was set to graduate from Georgia State later this year and start a new job this week.

"If this was malicious and this was their intent, then they’re cowards,” Williams Sr. said. “If this was one of his friends, then that was total betrayal.”

Now, the family wants whoever pulled the trigger to be brought to justice.

"His parents are at a loss," Spruill told Halloran. "We are left to pick up the pieces and try to hold them together. It’s not fair."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DeKalb County police.

