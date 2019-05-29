Family accused of killing child asleep on couch in drive-by shooting to go to trial

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family accused of killing a seven year old girl, in a drive by shooting will go to trial.
Police say Mariasia Thomas was shot in the head, while she was sitting on the couch of her foster home.
She was shot April 12 while just sitting inside the DeKalb County home on the couch watching TV. Police said someone fired randomly, spraying the home with bullets.
The homicide detective testifed the defenants have conflicting stories as to who sprayed bullets into the little girls home.
The homicide detective testified the defendants have conflicting stories as to who sprayed bullets into the little girl's home.
