‘Extreme flooding’ shuts down portion of I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A portion of I-285 in DeKalb County is currently shut down.

Dunwoody police say there is a large amount of flooding in the westbound lanes of I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Channel 2 Action News crews are heading to the area.

They say all lanes are shut down due to the flooding.

There is currently no word on when the interstate may reopen.

