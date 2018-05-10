0 Exclusive: Former deputy charged with impersonation, tampering in triple shooting case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - A former Walton County deputy is facing charges that he impersonated a law enforcement officer and hid shell casings after shooting a man in a liquor store parking lot.



Mark DeCosta, 52, was arrested by a fugitive task force at his Loganville home Tuesday. He posted bond earlier this week.



Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr obtained warrants showing the incident ties back to a February 12th shooting at a Wesley Chapel Road liquor store. The store is owned by DeCosta’s friend, who was injured in the shooting that night.

According to records, the store owner and DeCosta were hanging out nearby when the owner got a call to come to his store. He asked DeCosta to follow him there.

DeCosta identified himself as an off-duty Walton County deputy, the report says. He told police he pulled a shotgun out of his car when he arrived to hear an argument escalating between the store owner and three young men.

DeCosta believed he saw one of the young men shoot his friend, so he chased him, according to the report.

When the 19-year-old wouldn’t stop, DeCosta fired three times, injuring him. Once police arrived, they said the man was on the ground, saying he was unarmed.

It’s still unclear who shot the store owner and another bystander, who were also injured in the shooting.

Arrest warrants reveal DeCosta is also accused of removing shell casings from the scene and hiding them in car.

His felony charges include aggravated assault, impersonating a public officer and tampering with evidence.



SHERIFF: ….HE WASN’T EVEN AN EMPLOYEE OF WALTON COUNTY



Hours after the shooting, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman’s cellphone rang.



“I was awakened by a phone call from one of my lieutenants in the jail advising me that Deputy DeCosta had been involved in a shooting,” Chapman told Carr. “What I didn’t know at the time was he wasn’t even an employee of Walton County.”



Chapman said the county human resources department had not advised him of DeCosta’s permanent departure, made official months earlier.

From October 2016 to December 2017, DeCosta had been on worker’s comp medical leave, Chapman said.

Accreditation records Carr pulled show DeCosta officially left law enforcement in January, about a month before the shooting.



Chapman said he was never directly contacted by investigators regarding the shooting investigation, although his senior staff spoke with DeKalb County detectives.



Chapman said he was not aware DeCosta had been accused of tampering with evidence.



“Well I don’t have any knowledge of that, other than you telling me, and that is obviously a crime,” Chapman told Carr.

DeCosta, who was described by Chapman as a “good jailer when he was employed,” did notify the county about the shooting.



“He either called or came to the jail that night, once he had been released by DeKalb County, and informed the shift supervisor of what had happened,” Chapman said.



“Why do you think he would have done that?” Carr asked.



“I don’t know,” Chapman said.



Phone calls and messages left for DeCosta and the store owner were not returned Thursday. A store clerk present that night told Carr he had not seen anything because he was working inside, and the altercations occurred outside the store. Contact information for others involved in the shooting was heavily redacted from the incident report.

