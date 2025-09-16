Ex-DeKalb detention officer facing drug charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County jailer is off the job after he found himself behind bars on felony drug charges.

Deshawn Robinson, a former DeKalb County detention officer was arrested on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 24-year-old is facing charges including possession of synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana or K2 with the intent to distribute, items prohibited by inmates, and violation of oath by a public officer.

He has been since been released on bond and the investigation into the charges is ongoing.

