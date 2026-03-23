Dunwoody repaving 32 streets starting this week

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody announced it was starting off a repaving project to resurface 32 streets across nearly 14 miles throughout the community.

The city contributed $2.75 million from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds for the work, with another $564,000 provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

City officials said they are trying to complete resurfacing projects for all of Dunwoody’s streets by the end of 2029 as part of a 20-year paving cycle.

“Regular resurfacing is essential to keeping our road network in good condition,” Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a statement. “Over 90% of the city’s streets are in fair or better condition and pavement repair costs have been cut in half as a result of the city’s steady investment in resurfacing.”

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So far, to-date, Dunwoody officials said 271 lane miles were paved, making up about 89% of the 20-year goal.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing in 2026:

Atcheson Lane

Cedarhurst Drive

Chamblee Dunwoody Road (north of Roberts Drive)

Coach Lane

Dunwoody Junciton

Dunwoody Station Drive

Framons Court

Glaze Drive Hidden Branches Court

Jett Ferry Road

Layfield Court

Layfield Drive

Manget Court

Manoah Court

Manor Oaks Court

Mile Post Drive

Mount Vernon Way (north of Mount Vernon Road)

Promontory Court

Pullman Court

Redbark Place

Redbark Way

Redfield Road (east of Chamblee Dunwoody Road)

Redstone Lane

Redstone Terrace

Ridgeview Road (north end)

Santa Fe Station

Topeka Court

Trailridge Drive

Whitehall Pointe

Whitehall Walk

Winter Rose Court

Winterhaven Court

City officials said the first streets to be repaved on the 2026 schedule would be Manget Court, Framons Court and Cedarhurst Drive.

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