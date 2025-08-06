Dunwoody PD encounters wayward pig, guides it back home

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A pig was found wandering on Peeler Road in Dunwoody on Tuesday, prompting a response from local police officers and a public safety ambassador.
Officers received reports of a pig in the roadway. Upon arrival, they found the animal and assisted in guiding it back to its enclosure.
The pig, described by the police as a “ham-bassador,” was safely escorted back to its home.
Officers ensured the animal was secured in its enclosure, preventing any further adventures on the road.
The Dunwoody Police Department noted that the pig was safely “in a blanket.”
