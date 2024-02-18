Dunwoody names new police chief who will take over later this year

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The city of Dunwoody has a new police chief.

The city announced on Thursday that Deputy Chief Mike Carlson to police chief. He will

Carlson will succeed retiring Chief Billy Grogan.

“Deputy Chief Mike Carlson has been with the Dunwoody Police Department since day one, and he has proven himself to be a strong and respected leader,” said Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton. “I’m confident that he is more than ready and right for the top job. He has the support of officers in the department and members of the community.”

Carlson was one of the founding members of the department back in 2009 and helped coordinate the startup of the Citizen Police Academy, according to the department.

“As Dunwoody’s next Police Chief, I will continue strengthening the partnership with our community, foster innovation, and provide the best training and equipment for our officers and staff,” Carlson said. “I promise to provide effective and compassionate law enforcement services to all who live, work, and visit this great city. As the men and women of the Dunwoody Police Department continue to build upon Chief Billy Grogan’s outstanding legacy, we wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Carlson will start his new role in April, according to the department.

