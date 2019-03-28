Drivers say potholes, uneven payment damage cars along I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers said a stretch of road in Dekalb County is causing damage to their cars.
They said potholes and uneven pavement are creating big problems on the Flat Shoals exit of Interstate 285.
Dean Nails was just one of the many drivers who told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the potholes and uneven pavement damaged their car.
“I can’t explain, but I knew when I went into it, I knew I messed up my rim,” Nails said.
Washington spoke with workers at Georgia Used Tires in Decatur on Thursday, who said business is booming because so many people keep hitting the potholes.
“Yesterday, we just had three to come in to fix them. We had to bang them back in place because they’re bent and then we had some others we had to seal because they’re cracked,” mechanic Carlos Benitez said.
Washington called DeKalb County officials about the problem, and was told the county is not responsible for interstate roads.
She called The Georgia Department of Transportation, and they told her that GDOT plans to resurface the whole exit ramp in the coming weeks.
“I really want them to fix the roads. It’s crazy. It really is,” Nails said.
