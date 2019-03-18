  • Driverless shuttles could be coming to DeKalb County city

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County city could soon take a big step toward bringing driverless shuttles into the area.    

    Chamblee could be the first city in the state to use self-driving vehicles for public transportation.

    The city’s been studying this for the last two years and will vote on moving forward by applying for a grant at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

    The hands-free, no-driver shuttles would focus on a corridor along Peachtree Road, within a mile of the Chamblee MARTA station.

