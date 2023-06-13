Driver sentenced in death of woman killed in I-85 hit-and-run weeks after mother died in a crash

A DeKalb County jury found a driver guilty of a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Interstate 85 two years ago.

Jasmine Gaither died on Dec. 3, 2021 after a driver hit her with his truck near North Druid Hills. Police later arrested Lester Rodriguez-Cabrera, who witnesses saw climb out of the truck window and run from the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators determined that Rodriguez-Cabrera had been driving more than 100 miles per hour when he hit a car next to him, then a median and the car again.

Prosecutors said he went across all lanes of traffic in his truck and hit Gaither. She died from her injuries.

After the deadly crash in 2021, Gaither’s sister spoke to Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. She said it was the second loss the family suffered from a hit-and-run after their mother was also killed in a hit-and-run weeks earlier.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Gaither’s death, jurors found Rodriguez-Cabrera guilty of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit-and-run charges. He also was found guilty of hit-and-run charges for hitting the other car.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced him to 15 years and 24 months to run consecutively.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Former deputy accused of killing father of her unborn child

©2022 Cox Media Group