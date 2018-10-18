Driver says shoddy roadwork will cost him $8K in car repairs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man told Channel 2 Action News his car has $8,000 in damage after a construction crew forgot to put one of those metal plates over a hole in the road.
Roderick Vaughn drove through a trench at a DeKalb County intersection and said it tore the whole front end of his car up.
Vaughn took cell phone video moments after the incident happened.
"It was shocking though. I didn’t know what to think. Only thing I know is that I just went into a trench," he said.
TRENDING STORIES:
He showed Channel 2's Justin Wilfon where he says the impact broke his windshield, damaging the frame, and ripped off part of his bumper. Vaughn said the trench was left unmarked by a construction crew and he wants DeKalb County to pay up.
The county's response on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
A man says this trench left in the road by a construction crew, caused $8,000 in damage to his car. DeKalb County’s response, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TwVw2LDWgc— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}