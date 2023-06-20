Driver crashes into car insurance office in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County driver can expect her car insurance rates to go up after crashing into a building on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a car crashed into a business on Wesley Chapel Road at 1:30 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News crews arrived to the scene and found that the business was a Progressive car insurance office.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the crash and only minimal damage was caused to the building, from what crews could tell.

The car’s bumper appeared to have come off, but it did not sustain major damage either.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

